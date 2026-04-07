‘Smash-and-grab’ burglar who targeted luxury retail stores from Florida to Mass. gets prison time

BOSTON — A “smash and grab” burglar who targeted luxury retail stores from Florida to Massachusetts has been sentenced to federal prison, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Ronald Patterson, Jr., 35, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 37 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani handed down his sentence.

Patterson was also ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce and one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

A federal grand jury indicted Patterson in January 2023 along with two co-conspirators.

Patterson was a member of a group of people who conducted “smash and grab” burglaries of luxury stores from Florida to Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said Patterson admitted to participating in 14 burglaries totaling $506,532 in stolen merchandise.

Store surveillance cameras recorded many of the burglaries.

The videos show a group of men breaking into a store by smashing the glass doors. After entering the closed stores, the men grabbed and stole armfuls of high-end merchandise.

Investigators said Patterson then listed the stolen merchandise for sale on his social media account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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