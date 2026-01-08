Child dies after collapsing at community center in Mission Hill, police say

MISSION HILL — A child has died after collapsing at a community center in Mission Hill Wednesday night, Boston police say.

Boston police officers responded to the RTH Community Center on Vining Street just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening for a report of an unconscious person in cardiac arrest.

Police say a juvenile victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“Due to the age of the victim, and per standard operating procedures, Homicide Detectives were requested and responded,” Boston police said.

The RTH Community Center houses the Health & Wellness Center, the Johnathan Brody Teen Center and the Gymnasium, according to the Roxbury Tenants website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

