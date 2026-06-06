Small plane crashes in southern New Hampshire

JAFFREY, NH — A small plane crashed in southern New Hampshire on Friday.

A Sonex plane crashed shortly after taking off around 12:30 p.m. at the Jaffrey Airfield Silver Ranch, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person in the aircraft, the FAA says.

There was no immediate update available on the pilot’s condition.

This marks the second plane crash at the New Hampshire airport in recent weeks.

An RV-7 flipped while attempting to land.T wo people were flown to the hospital.

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