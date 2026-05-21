JAFFREY, NH — Two people were Lifeflighted to the hospital after a plane had flipped and crashed while attempting to land at a New Hampshire airport on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. when first responders were dispatched to Jaffrey Airfield Silver Ranch to reports of a plane crash with victims trapped.

According to an FAA spokesperson, the plane, an RV-7, had flipped while attempting to land.

Arriving crews from the Jaffrey Fire Department confirmed that the two victims were entrapped inside the crashed aircraft. Two Lifeflight helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Two people lifeflighted after plane flips over while landing in New Hampshire (Jaffrey Rindge Memorial Ambulance)

Jaffrey Rindge Memorial Ambulance (JRMA) wrote on their Facebook page that helicopters from UMASS Lifeflight and Boston Medflight had arrived and extradited the victims from the scene to local trauma centers for further evaluation.

The departments that responded included: Jaffrey Fire Department, Rindge Fire Department, Peterborough Fire & Rescue, UMass Memorial LifeFlight, Boston MedFlight, Southwest Fire Mutual Aid, and Jaffrey Police Department

Two people lifeflighted after plane flips over while landing in New Hampshire (Jaffrey Rindge Memorial Ambulance)

Authorities and the FAA are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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