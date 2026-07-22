Mashpee woman arrested in connection with fraud scheme at Sandwich hardware store

SANDWICH, Mass. — A Mashpee woman has been arrested after a police investigation into a $13,000 fraud return scheme.

According to Sandwich police, on July 15, officers were dispatched to an Aubuchon Hardware store following a report from management claiming that one of their employees was terminated due to potential fraudulent activity against the store.

While investigating, police determined that over 36 days, Heather Wood, of Mashpee, had made 35 fraudulent return transactions. The transactions totaled more than $13,000, all from credit cards belonging to Wood.

“As a result of the investigation, the Sandwich Police Department applied for and was granted an arrest warrant charging Wood with Larceny by Single Scheme Over $1,200 and False Creation or Use of a Sales Receipt,” Sandwich police wrote on their Facebook page.

Wood was located working at a hardware store in Centerville, where she was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group