SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and while Black Friday brought shoppers to malls and major retailers, Saturday is all about supporting local businesses.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to give back to the small businesses that contribute to their communities.

In Somerville, Bow Market in Union Square is celebrating its ninth annual Small Business Saturday event, featuring more than 25 local businesses.

Shoppers can browse a variety of unique gifts, including handmade jewelry, ceramics and other crafts.

Participating businesses will also offer retail, food and drink specials throughout the day.

Visitors can take part in the “Shop Small, Win Big” challenges for a chance to win prizes.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010, with the U.S. Small Business Administration becoming an official co-sponsor the following year.

According to the SBA, there are more than 36.2 million small businesses across the country.

The event at Bow Market is free and open to the public. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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