NEW YORK — It rained — and then some — on Thanksgiving Day, forcing Macy's milestone 100th parade to be rescheduled. The spectacle is set to step off Saturday with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities, plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor.

“I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years,” Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday.

“The goal for the team over the last 48 hours was to just do a quick pivot. We looked at our plans, we readjusted a few things, but for the most part the parade that we will be delivering tomorrow is the parade we set out to deliver on Thursday.”

A storm postponed the parade for the first time

A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition, putting many performers' plans in limbo on the eve of the event. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York. Broadway shows had to assess whether their casts could manage the parade and then Saturday matinees a few hours later.

“I’d say 90 to 95% of our bands, performance groups, celebrity talent, has been able to adjust plans, make accommodations to their existing travel and appearance plans, and will be with us on Saturday morning,” said Coss, speaking on the Upper West Side of Manhattan as the balloons were being inflated.

The original lineup included such celebrities as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. There was also scheduled to be a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus. Gaynor, behind the timeless song "I Will Survive," and actor-rapper LL Cool J have now been added.

“It’s been a long couple of days just working through some of the backend logistics, but the fact that everyone has been able to, and was eager to, adjust their plans speaks to the energy and the opportunity to get in front of a couple of million people and deliver this spectacle of joy,” said Coss.

How to watch the parade

NBC will broadcast the parade and stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern, followed by a rebroadcast of this year’s National Dog Show, a post-parade TV tradition marking its 25th year.

“We were making history with our 100th parade. We’re making even more history now with the first parade that has shifted from its original performance date to a new date,” Coss said.

The weather Saturday morning should be dry, with “a little bit of wind in the morning — nothing to the extent of yesterday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch said Friday. He added that sustained winds are expected to be around 10 to 15 mph (16 to 24 kph) and gusts perhaps 25 mph (40 kph) or so.

Those speeds would be below the city's decades-old threshold for grounding the parade's large balloons.

Wind gusts reached 54 mph (87 kph) Thursday afternoon in New York’s Central Park — alongside part of the Thanksgiving parade route — and clocked in at 66 mph (106 kph) at LaGuardia Airport, the National Weather Service said. Rain was torrential at times.

The Thanksgiving storm scrambled planning for the parade that was over two and a half years in the making. Coss said one of the organizers' biggest hurdles was deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, bringing it to the studio and then re-prepping for Saturday.

Broadway performers and high school musicians

Broadway shows including “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton” will be there. So will some of the big marching bands, representing institutions ranging from the University of Connecticut to the public school system in Pearland, Texas.

The Nā Koa Ali’i Hawai’i All-State Marching Band managed to raise over $700,000 to prolong its trip, executive director BJ Yamamoto said. The group includes about 250 musicians and 100 hula dancers, all in high school. Many had never previously traveled out of Hawaii, let alone to New York.

“It worked out wonderfully,” Yamamoto said, with banks, institutions and a slew of individuals pitching in money. The average donation was about $70.

Some participants couldn't make the new date work, however. The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band headed home to perform at the annual Alabama-Auburn matchup known as the Iron Bowl.

The two-day delay ruined some spectators' plans to attend the parade, while proving serendipitous for others who unexpectedly were able to go once the date moved.

One viewer who can't make it in person is Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He had surgery Friday for a torn Achilles tendon, an injury from a pickup soccer match against local journalists last week, and is forgoing weekend plans so he can recuperate.

Coss, the parade organizer, was going to be up all night, fueled by iced coffee espressos, a little bit of electrolytes and a whole lot of water.

“I’ve been getting cheers and claps, and the team has been getting cheered on. There’s electricity in the air that’s unmatched,” he said.

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