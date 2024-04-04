Slushy roads, freezing rain and salt trucks back out in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Slushy roads, freezing rain and those salt trucks are back out Wednesday in Fitchburg.

Drivers say the roads are getting icy during a rare winter storm in April.

“It’s pretty slick, I put the snow mode in, 4-wheel drive,” said Mike Halstead.

This winter weather threw many for a loop.

It also kept Liz Cox very busy at the Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

She’s usually setting up items for spring right now.

“We’ve had spring set since the beginning of March, so everything has been ready to go,” said Liz Cox, assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware. “We had to go digging down in our basement a little bit and we brought everything we needed out for this upcoming storm.”

But she says she doesn’t mind the extra work to switch everything around.

“It’s actually fun to me to go okay, we need to bring stuff, what do we gotta do, set a plan, get it done,” said Cox. “We had to bring shovels up from the basement, we had to bring a couple snowblowers in from our dock and salt, we luckily we just pulled it out from out back and put it on dock brought it in.”

A clash of seasons with this Nor’easter in April after many people have already put that winter gear away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

