‘Sleetwood Mac’ needs company: Worcester launches annual snowplow naming contest

WORCESTER — The City of Worcester Department of Public Works and Worcester Public Schools announced they are partnering together for the annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Students in grades K-12 will submit entries to be voted on by the public to name four trucks.

Previous winners include 2hr Delay Destroyer, Sleetwood Mac, William Scrapespeare, and Clearopathra.

The contest is open to all Worcester Public Schools students.

Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The winning classrooms will receive a visit and photo op with their named truck, DPW swag, and recognition at a future City Council meeting.

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