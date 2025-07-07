Skating Club of Boston to rename rink in honor of DC plane crash victims

The Skating Club of Boston will rename its Newton rink as part of a new campaign to honor its members who died in a mid-air collision over Washington DC’s Regan Airport in January.

Newton’s West Rink will be redubbed the “Always Champions Training Rink” and a new wall paying tribute to the victims will be installed, the skating club announced Monday.

Coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, and their parents Jin Han and Christine Lane, died when an American Airlines flight hit a military helicopter on the plane’s descent.

The changes are part of the club’s “Always Champions” campaign that will also fund two permanent scholarships.

“Their light and legacies are missed on our ice, and in the facility they called home, every single day. It is our hope that their lives and their sacrifice will be points of reflection, inspiration and light for countless future generations and that they will forever be a part of our Club’s history and tradition of excellence. The Club’s promise to their surviving family members, to everyone that has cared about their stories, and to the institution that is the Club itself, is simple: They will never be forgotten,” the skating club said in a statement.

In addition to photos and stories of the victims, the tribute wall will include the names of all donors who have given a minimum of $1,000 to the Always Champions campaign by December 31, 2025.

Three benches for each of the three affected families and two cherry trees will also be placed outside the front entrance. Skates of the four skaters and coaches who died will also be bronzed and installed next to each bench.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group