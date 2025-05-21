Local skater returns to home rink for first time since parents were killed in DC mid-air collision

NORWOOD, Mass. — A local skater is returning to his home rink for the first time since his parents were killed in the DC mid-air collision in January.

Maxim Naumov will be part of an incredible weekend at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood as Stars on Ice comes to Massachusetts.

Maxim’s parents, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were killed when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines airplane over Washington, D.C in January.

“Just professionals in their craft, dedicated and committed to their athletes and their family — and of course, to me. True professionals through and through. Always the kindest, sweetest people, there to support me every single step of the way — from growing up to reaching the highest levels in my sport,” said Max, when asked what he wants people to know about his parents.

On March 2, Max returned to the ice for the first time since losing his parents in a tragic midair collision. His emotional performance took place at the “Legacy on Ice” event in Washington, D.C.

“It’s very hard to describe in words what that moment was like,” Max said. “To be completely honest, I’m not sure how I kept my composure during that number. It almost felt as though I blocked everything out. I stepped onto the ice and I wasn’t thinking about the elements or my jumps — I was just skating from the heart. Purely from the heart.”

The accident claimed 67 lives, including 28 members of the figure skating community. Six were from the Skating Club of Boston.

Max credits his parents with instilling in him the values that continue to guide him on and off the ice.

“They taught me resiliency through and through,” he said. “From the moment I was learning to walk, all the way to competing at the highest levels — they showed me how to be resilient, no matter what happens. Just be prepared for anything and keep moving forward, one foot in front of the other. That was true in sport and in life.”

“My dad always said, ‘Expect the unexpected.’ And I live by that.”

Max will take the ice as a guest skater in the Stars on Ice Tour, which is making its debut at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood — a cherished home for many in the skating community.

“I am incredibly, incredibly excited for it,” Max said.

Max will be performing on Saturday, May 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 25, at 4 p.m.

For more information on Stars on Ice and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

