Six women charged with breaking and entering into Norwood home

NORWOOD, Mass. — Six women from Maryland are facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Norwood home.

Norwood police responded to a home on Neponset Street around 12:30 p.m. on July 25., the Norwood Police Department said Tuesday.

Responding officers spoke with the residents, who told investigators they had returned home to find several women in their home. When confronted by the homeowners, the women ran into a nearby car and sped away from the scene.

A short time later, a Norwood police officer observed a vehicle matching the suspect description and attempted to stop the car, Norwood police say.

The vehicle failed to stop and police briefly followed the vehicle before the 6 female suspects exited the vehicle on Dean Street and ran away into a nearby wooded area.

The officer pursued and apprehended one of the six women. Other responding officers noticed the five remaining women behind a business on Pleasant Street. The women then ran away again but two officers were able to arrest two of them.

A Norwood police officer and a Walpole detective apprehended two other women who attempted to flee across a nearby river.

Police say the six women, Mirabela Caldarau, 42, Jajela Chiciu, 41, Flavia Caldararu, 22, Emilia Sardaru, 36, Mihaela Ion, 33, and Elizabeth Sardaru, 21 are all related and part of a criminal organization that operates in multiple states. The last remaining suspect was caught a short time later.

The six women were transported to Dedham District Court to be arraigned on breaking & entering during daytime for a felony, conspiracy, possession of burglarious instruments and resisting arrest charges on Monday.

Three of the six women were released on bail and immediately taken into ICE custody. Two men who arrived at court to post bail were also taken into ICE custody.

Three of the women remain held, Norwood police say.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of on-duty officers, specialized units, and mutual aid partners, all six suspects involved in the break-in were taken into custody,” Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

