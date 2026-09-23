Six vehicles involved in morning crash that sent truck into Merrimack River, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning that led to a box truck plunging into the Merrimack River on I-293 northbound.

According to New Hampshire State Police, at around 7:38 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a crash involving serious injuries and a box truck that broke through the guardrail on the bridge and fell into the Merrimack River.

A preliminary investigation determined that up to six vehicles were involved in a series of at least two chain crashes which resulted in serious injuries to a minor passenger.

26-year-old Dylan Pagan Rodriguez of Fall River was driving the box truck when he lost control and broke through the guardrail and plunged approximately 50 feet into the river. He was not injured.

One lane was open on I-293 for multiple hours as responding crews cleared the scene and got the truck out of the river.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, or took photos or videos of the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Howe via Matthew.S.Howe@dos.nh.gov or 603-451-9588.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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