Site of controversial Motel 6 in Braintree being turned into Chick-fil-A

The site of a vacant Braintree motel where an officer-involved shooting occurred in 2017 is getting a makeover years after it closed.
According to the Patriot Ledger, the planning board has approved plans to transform the vacant Motel 6 on Union Street into a Chick-fil-A and a Brookline Bank.
On May 5, 2017, Motel 6, made headlines after Officer Donald Delaney was shot while trying to serve a restraining order on 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson.
Officer Delaney was shot in the face and Robinson was killed in the shooting. The motel shut down in 2018 after a long legal battle on whether it should stay open.
The motel is expected to be torn down in early 2024.
Chick-fil-A and Brookline Bank are expected to open in 2025.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
