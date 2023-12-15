Site of controversial Motel 6 in Braintree being turned into Chick-fil-A

The site of a vacant Braintree motel where an officer-involved shooting occurred in 2017 is getting a makeover years after it closed.

According to the Patriot Ledger, the planning board has approved plans to transform the vacant Motel 6 on Union Street into a Chick-fil-A and a Brookline Bank.

On May 5, 2017, Motel 6, made headlines after Officer Donald Delaney was shot while trying to serve a restraining order on 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson.

Officer Delaney was shot in the face and Robinson was killed in the shooting. The motel shut down in 2018 after a long legal battle on whether it should stay open.

The motel is expected to be torn down in early 2024.

Chick-fil-A and Brookline Bank are expected to open in 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

