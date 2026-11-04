Sister of Boston city staffer killed on bike calls on City Council to improve street safety

BOSTON — The sister of a Boston city staffer who was killed while riding her bicycle called on city leaders Wednesday to take action to make the city’s streets safer.

Louisa Gag, 36, was riding on Tremont Street in July when she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Officials say Louisa worked in the city’s Transportation Department and was a longtime advocate for safer streets and improved bicycle infrastructure.

“We know all of you want to make sure no other family in Boston has to suffer the loss we have, so we’re expecting you to move on these items and bring other ideas to this chamber,” said her sister, Emily. “...the people in this city put you in your seats because there is a job to do and they believe you can do it.”

Emily said $100,000 has been raised since her sister’s death. The money will be distributed to local organizations focused on safer streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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