Shrewsbury residents asked to shelter in place amid search for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Police are asking residents in Shrewsbury to shelter in place on Thursday morning amid an ongoing search for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

The search is happening in the area of Jordan Pond, Edgewater Avenue, and Plainfield Avenue, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

“Please avoid the area, and if you are in the area, please shelter in place,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police warned of a heavy law enforcement presence in the neighborhood.

There were no additional details immediately available.

