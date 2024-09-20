‘Shocks the conscience’: Video shows inmates brutally attacking Souza Baranowski Correction officers

LANCASTER, Mass. — New video released on Friday shows a violent attack on corrections officers carried out by inmates at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center on September 18.

The assault, which happened around 6:20 p.m., sent five officers to the hospital, including one who was “repeatedly stabbed about 12 times,” according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), which released the video, said in a statement although the video is “horrifying,” it is not surprising.

“The video shocks the conscience,” the statement read. “Suffice it to say the Executive Board of MCOFU is stunned, appalled and angry with the level of brutality of this video; but unfortunately, not surprised. We have been warning the DOC of something like this. Our Officers are continuing to get hurt. This horrifying video speaks for itself. Change has to come, and it has to come swiftly.”

The stunning footage shows an inmate swinging at the head of an unsuspecting officer. Moments later, another inmate joins in on the assault.

New video shows gruesome stabbing attack inside Souza Baranowski Correctional Center

The scuffle continues for about a minute until other officers arrive.

Union president Dennis Martin says inmates inside the prison have been smashing smart tablets and using metal strips inside to fashion homemade weapons.

“What the MCOFU Executive Board does want to make particular mention of is the bravery and the will to survive and protect one another, as is clearly visible when you view the tape,” the MCOFU statement continued. “. These men who were assaulted fought for their lives. They fought for themselves, they fought for one another, they fought to go home to their families, and they survived as a result of it..... You deserve the highest praise and admiration for your actions that day, and on behalf of all of your brothers and sisters across the Commonwealth, you certainly have it.”

The union executive board is requesting a full security assessment and review of all security-related policies, procedures and protocols inside every Massachusetts prison.

“We’ve been here before,” the MCOFU said. “ENOUGH is ENOUGH. Our members don’t want to be here ever again.”

The Department of Corrections referred Boston 25 News to their previous comment that they have launched a “comprehensive investigation” to determine the facts and circumstances and that a “full security assessment” of the facility is also underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group