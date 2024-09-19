2 officers stabbed, 3 others injured after inmate assault at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Five corrections officers were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being assaulted by inmates, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says around 6:20 p.m., they received a report of multiple officers injured inside the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.

According to officials, two corrections officers were stabbed multiple times by incarcerated individuals and three additional corrections officers were injured responding to the assault.

All five were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The facility has been secured while an investigation into the facts and circumstances of the attacks remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

