‘In shock’: Falling drone injures 3 fans at Celtics opening night watch party at City Hall Plaza

BOSTON — Hundreds of people were gathered at City Hall Plaza in Boston Tuesday night for a big Celtics opening night watch party when all of a sudden, a drone fell from the sky.

Boston police say three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from that drone around 7:30 PM just as the Celtics game was starting.

“I hear a loud sound, sounds like a banging sound, suddenly I feel something hit my head right here a sharp, I was initially very scared because there was a loud sound and then felt something sharp hit my head and then I hear the woman next to me scream and it seems like she was going to fall,” said Yousef Kobeissi, who was hit by the drone.

Several people saw a woman taken out on a stretcher after she was hit by the drone.

“For like an hour and a half I was standing in shock I was like, ‘Oh my gosh’,” said Derek Scrima.

Scrima says the drone also sliced his two fingers when it came crashing down.

“I was completely caught off guard, it was scary because my mind was like I could have just got my two fingers cut off,” said Scrima.

These Celtics fans are now hoping the woman who was taken to the hospital will be okay.

“I felt frightened and I got the least of it,” said Kobeissi.

In a statement, a TNT events spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a drone and fans attending tonight’s event. On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well.”

“I was completely caught off guard”



This man is one of a few people hit by a drone that fell during the Celtics opening night watch party outside City Hall tonight. His fingers were cut by the drone, while another person was taken out on a stretcher. Watch @boston25 at 10 & 11pm pic.twitter.com/Fo7RgMSHwk — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) October 23, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group