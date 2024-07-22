‘She’s ready’: Mass. Democrats follow President Biden’s lead in endorsing Kamala Harris as nominee

BOSTON — Massachusetts Democrats are quickly throwing their support behind Kamala Harris following President Biden’s lead in endorsing the Vice President.

Biden announced he was dropping out of the race Sunday afternoon as a virtual meeting of the Democratic National Convention’s Credentials Committee was just getting started.

Biden endorsed Harris in a separate post on X after his announcement, writing, “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

New England Democrats were fast to unite in their calls to celebrate Biden’s legacy and publicly back up his endorsement.

“We should have a transparent and accountable process, but I think a career prosecutor who is the Vice President of the United States is best positioned to prosecute the case against the convicted felon,” said Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss.

Auchincloss said he’ll be endorsing Harris as a superdelegate.

Representative Seth Moulton believes Harris will secure the nomination.

“I’ve proudly endorsed her as well. I think the party is going to consolidate quickly behind the Vice President because she has so much experience,” said Congressman Moulton... “She’s ready to go. All of the Biden campaign team can shift directly over to her.”

That decision will be up to the thousands of delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

To get a name placed into nomination, a candidate must have the support of 300 delegates, with no more than 50 from any one state.

There are about 4,700 delegates to the Democratic National Convention this year.

“There’s an energy out there that is palpable. She has a vision that she shares with President Biden about the future of the direction of this country,” said Steve Kerrigan, Chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

Kerrigan was at a campaign fundraiser in Provincetown on Saturday attended by Harris.

Organizers said more than 2 million dollars was raised.

“I have no doubt that Democrats will rally around her and help her defeat Donald Trump,” added Kerrigan.

Republicans are anticipating that their main argument against Harris will focus on her role in Biden’s border policy.

“She’s completely failed. Now she has to run for President not only defending Biden’s policies but her own,” said John Milligan, Executive Director of MassGOP.

Milligan does not believe Harris has what it takes to win the November election.

“I don’t think any Democrat is going to be able to stand up in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and defend what has happened over the last four years,” he said.

The latest a nominee would be selected is August 22, the last day of the Democratic National Convention.

The nominee could be selected earlier, potentially as soon as next week.

Democratic Party rules allow for party delegates to vote for a new nominee because Biden dropped out of the race before being formally nominated.

