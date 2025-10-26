‘She’s just thriving’: Boston Heart Walk honors survivors, people impacted by heart disease

BOSTON — Around 2,000 people attended the American Heart Association’s Boston Heart Walk on Sunday to honor loved ones impacted by heart disease and stroke.

Team ‘Josie Strong’ walked for 10-year-old Josie Pina.

“She had to have open heart surgery at seven weeks old,” Josie’s dad, Carlos Pina said.

Josie was born with a hole in her heart, which is also known as a ventricular septal defect or VSD.

“I like going here every year just to support,” said Josie.

Now, Josie is a survivor and full of life.

“Since her surgery, she’s had no restrictions, no hospitalizations, no further surgeries, no medications, she’s just thriving,” said her mother, Delilah Benitez.

Almost every single person at the Heart Walk Sunday knew someone personally touched by heart disease or stroke.

“We’re walking for my wife, she’s a heart disease survivor,” Mark Shannon said.

“Heart disease runs in my family,” Julie Vinette said. “It’s always good to come out on a beautiful day and support something you believe in.”

Sunday raised more than $1 million for the American Heart Association.

The money will go toward its goal of doubling survival rates from cardiac arrest by 2030.

Cardiac arrest claims more than 350,000 lives across the country each year, including hundreds of people in Massachusetts.

