Shelter-in-place order in New Hampshire town

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Residents in a small New Hampshire town are being asked to shelter in place amid a police investigation Thursday evening.

State and local police are investigating on Sullivan Drive in Allenstown, State Police said on social at 5:30 p.m.

“The town has requested nearby residents to shelter in place. #NHSP has not received any information indicating an imminent threat to public safety,” State Police said.

Allenstown is located northeast of Manchester and is home to a little over 4,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

