Sharks are coming within feet of Massachusetts beaches. See list of recently spotted great whites

CHATHAM, Mass. — Shark sightings and predations in the water of Massachusetts have been climbing steadily as the summer heat and humidity continue to grip the region.

The Chatham-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app has reported great white sightings as far north as Nova Scotia with many coming off Cape Cod and the Islands in recent days.

According to one report, a shark came within 50 feet of a Cape Cod beach. Several other reports indicated sharks were swimming about 50 yards offshore.

In addition to the shark sightings, predations involving dead seals have also been reported by Sharktivity users.

Here’s a list of sightings and predations so far this week:

Shark spotted 100 feet off of Chatham’s North Beach Island on July 3

Pilot spotted a shark just northeast of Bourne’s Sagamore Beach on July 3

Pilot spotted a shark west of Truro’s Head of the Meadow Beach on July 3

Pilot spotted a shark a mile off a mile of Wellfleet’s Beachcomber on July 3

Shark sighting and seal predation off Nantucket’s Great Point on July 7

Dead seal found in Truro’s Pamet Harbor with a shark bite wound on July 7

Shark spotted 100 feet off of Chatham’s North Beach Island on July 9

Shark spotted 150 yards off the North Cut of Chatham Harbor on July 9

Shark spotted 59 yards off Nauset Outer on July 10

Shark spotted 50 feet offshore just south of Orleans’ Nauset Beach on July 10

The Sharktivity app tracks sightings fed by researchers, safety officials, and users who upload photos for confirmation.

John Chisholm, adjunct scientist at New England Aquarium, recently told Boston 25 they are expecting more sharks this year as the seal population continues to grow.

“No matter where you’re going into the water, whether that’s Cape Cod or Gloucester or Plymouth, you need to be shark smart,” Chisholm cautioned beachgoers.

While the last shark attack in Massachusetts was in 2020, the growing numbers of seals and sharks should make beachgoers more alert, Chisholm added.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group