Weather Alert: Heat and humidity continue before stormy turn

HEAT ADVISORIES

A Heat Advisory remains in effect away from the coastline where heat indices will reach the mid-upper 90s. The forecast will remain hot, humid and partly sunny through this afternoon. Fog may not lift on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and the Vineyard until late morning or midday.

A few thunderstorms are set to pop up north and west of Boston in the afternoon heat. Those storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain as the primary concerns.

STORMY TURN

Although the middle and the end of the week will not be quite as hot, dew points in the 70s will keep humidity sky high.

Tropical moisture will surge into New England well ahead of any remnant circulation from Beryl. That deep moisture will fuel occasional downpours and thunderstorms Wednesday and beyond. The atmosphere will be like a water logged sponge, ready to wring out and dump bucket loads of water. Any shower could feature torrential rainfall. The flooding potential will remain elevated until at least Saturday with abundant tropical moisture in place.

© 2019 Cox Media Group