Mass. shark tracker: Interactive map with real-time tools shows where great whites are lurking

CHATHAM, Mass. — Shark season off the coast of Massachusetts is in full swing.

The Chatham-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app has reported great whites coming as close as 50 feet from the shoreline at some Cape Cod beaches in recent days. Several other reports indicated that sharks are swimming about 50 yards offshore.

Queen Helene (Tagged white shark Queen Helene -- Credit: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

In addition to the shark sightings, predations involving dead seals have also been reported by Sharktivity users.

The conservancy shared this interactive map with Boston 25, showing reported shark sightings in real-time and sightings with photos, as well as confirmed acoustic detections of tagged sharks.

The map’s menu tools allow users to filter shark sightings as recent as 48 hours, over the last 30 days, or between a custom date range.

The icons on the map indicate the following:

Red alert icon : A white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach

: A white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach Blue shark fin icon : A confirmed white shark sighting

: A confirmed white shark sighting Orange shark fin icon : An unconfirmed white shark sighting

: An unconfirmed white shark sighting Yellow icon : A receiver that detects white sharks tagged with acoustic tags and transmits the data in real-time

: A receiver that detects white sharks tagged with acoustic tags and transmits the data in real-time Purple icon : A real-time detection of a shark tagged with an acoustic tag that is less than an hour old

: A real-time detection of a shark tagged with an acoustic tag that is less than an hour old Orange icon : Detections of sharks tagged with acoustic transmitters

: Detections of sharks tagged with acoustic transmitters Green icon: The shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface and the tag transmits to overhead satellites

‘Not just a Cape thing’: Scientist urges beachgoers to be aware of growing white shark population

The Sharktivity app, which is available to download on iPhone and Android, tracks sightings fed by researchers, safety officials, and users who upload photos for confirmation.

John Chisholm, adjunct scientist at New England Aquarium, recently told Boston 25 they are expecting more sharks this year as the seal population continues to grow.

“No matter where you’re going into the water, whether that’s Cape Cod or Gloucester or Plymouth, you need to be shark smart,” Chisholm cautioned beachgoers.

While the last shark attack in Massachusetts was in 2020, the growing numbers of seals and sharks should make beachgoers more alert, Chisholm advised.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group