Sex offender facing 69 new charges in alleged secret recordings of kids at Boston’s Frog Pond

BOSTON — A registered sex offender accused of secretly recording children at Boston Common’s Frog Pond is expected to face dozens of additional charges, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that Mark Sullivan, 60, used sunglasses equipped with a hidden camera to record nude children at the popular downtown splash area.

Investigators say they uncovered at least 40 videos during the investigation, including about 30 allegedly recorded at the Frog Pond. The children depicted in the recordings are believed to be between 2 and 8 years old.

Sullivan now faces 69 additional charges in connection with the case.

At his initial court appearance, Sullivan pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors also noted that Sullivan has previously served two separate state prison sentences on child pornography-related convictions.

The case remains ongoing, and additional details were not immediately available.

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