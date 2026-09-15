Registered sex offender accused of recording children at Boston’s Frog Pond expected in court

BOSTON — A registered sex offender accused of secretly recording children at Boston’s Frog Pond is expected back in court.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Mark Sullivan used camera-equipped sunglasses to record more than a dozen children on the Boston Common.

According to prosecutors, the children were between the ages of 2 and 8.

Sullivan pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance after his August 18 arrest.

He is charged with photographing the sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Police previously said witnesses reported seeing Sullivan recording children at the Frog Pond playground with sunglasses with a camera installed in them.

Witnesses also said the suspect used his cellphone to record the children.

Additional witnesses told police the suspect used the glasses to record a family who was attempting to change their children, who were wrapped in towels for privacy.

Prosecutors say Sullivan has previously served two separate terms in state prison on child pornography charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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