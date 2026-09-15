Authorities identify woman struck, killed by SUV on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities have identified a 30-year-old woman who was struck and killed by an SUV on Route 9 in Framingham over the weekend.

The deadly crash happened along Worcester Road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Investigators say preliminary information suggests that the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling east when they struck Michelle Poisson, who was in the road.

Poisson, of Framingham, was rushed to Metrowest Medical Center, where she later died.

Police noted that the driver remained at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Framingham police with the investigation.

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