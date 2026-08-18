Sex offender accused of secretly recording kids with camera glasses at Boston’s Frog Pond

BOSTON — A sex offender is facing several charges after police say he was caught recording children at the Boston Common using sunglasses with a camera in it.

According to police, around 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, officers responded to the area of 38 Beacon Street, the Frog Pond, to investigate a person.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a witness who said he observed an unknown male arguing with the suspect.

Multiple witnesses also said they saw the suspect was recording children in the playground by using sunglasses with a camera installed in them.

Witnesses also said the suspect used his cell phone to record the children.

Additional witnesses said the suspect used the glasses to record a family who was attempting to change their children, who were wrapped in a towel for privacy.

When the family attempted to move due to the suspect’s behavior, he followed them, scanning the children up and down with the camera sunglasses.

Witnesses confronted the suspect, who removed the sunglasses and attempted to break the sunglasses with his hands.

When officers observed the damaged glasses in the suspect’s hands, he stated that he was confronted by a group of individuals who pulled the glasses off of his face and assaulted him.

An inquiry of the suspect led to the discovery that the suspect was registered under the Sex Offender Registry. The suspect’s glasses and cell phone were seized.

Officers were unable to immediately locate the victims, who were no longer on scene.

On August 18, officers arrested 60-year-old Mark Sullivan of Brockton. Sullivan is charged with photographing Sexual or Intimate Parts of a Child.

Sullivan is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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