‘Consistently told her he was untouchable’: Cape Cod judge charged with domestic assault

SANDWICH, Mass. — A well-known Cape Cod judge has been arrested for two counts of assault and battery, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25.

Robert Welsh III, an Orleans District Court judge, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a household member.

The complaint was issued on May 11 with incidents dating back to 2021.

The victim in this case told officials that she was not speaking about the incidents “to be vindictive,” but Welsh allegedly told her multiple times that he was “untouchable” because he was a judge.

The victim told officials that Welsh often came to work intoxicated and would show up to work hungover, and that often when drinking alcohol, he would become aggravated.

The first incident allegedly happened back in May when the two were in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2021 on vacation and were riding public transportation in route to their hotel.

During the bus ride, she and the judge began to allegedly argue. After entering an area leading to the hotel, “Welsh allegedly threw her to the ground” and continued on his way to meet mutual friends. Las Vegas Police responded but she did not file charges at the time.

The second incident allegedly happened in January of 2026 in Sandwich. During an argument, Welsh allegedly grabbed her by the arms and squeezed so tightly that she had to bite him to let her go. The victim allegedly showed a photo of the bruising a swelling.

During that same incident, Welsh allegedly kicked her in the groin area wearing a shoe, which the victim allegedly had a photo of that she shared with the DA.

Welsh is expected to be arraigned in June. Welsh is on paid administrative leave while the case is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group