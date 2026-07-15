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Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of New Hampshire

By Boston25News.com Staff
Weather Alert
By Boston25News.com Staff

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Hampshire on Tuesday night and will continue into early Wednesday morning.

New Hampshire counties falling under the watch include Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Strafford County.

The watch is in effect until 4:00 a.m.,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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