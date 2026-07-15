Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Hampshire on Tuesday night and will continue into early Wednesday morning.

New Hampshire counties falling under the watch include Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Strafford County.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern New England until 4AM. Storms are capable of damaging wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado. pic.twitter.com/QutvBWKn08 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 15, 2026

The watch is in effect until 4:00 a.m.,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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