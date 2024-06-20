Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in parts of Massachusetts.

This alert is in effect for Essex, Franklin, Middlesex, and Worcester counties until 8 p.m. tonight.

Primary hazard is damaging wind as clusters of storms develop this afternoon.

Localized flooding is also a concern with slow-moving storms.

A severe thunderstorm watch - the first of 2024 for most of these areas - has just been issued for a portion of New England through 10 PM.



Primary hazard is damaging wind as clusters of storms develop this afternoon. Localized flooding is also a concern with slow-moving storms. pic.twitter.com/B11BI0pvwK — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 20, 2024

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LOVCghNjCa — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 20, 2024

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

