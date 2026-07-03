Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Thursday night.

This alert is in effect for Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southbridge, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Charlton, Palmer, Spencer, Dudley, Ware, Sturbridge, Monson, Rutland, and Granby, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7/03 12:00AM. This is a dangerous storm. Seek shelter and stay with @Boston25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/dwj3CAwxlS — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 3, 2026

The National Weather Service says that parts of Massachusetts can see upwards of 60 mph wind gusts and to “expect damage to trees and power lines.”

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