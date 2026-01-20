Several school buses destroyed in fire in MetroWest city

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Several school buses caught fire in a MetroWest city early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a bus lot located directly across from Framingham’s Keefe Regional Technical School on Winter Street.

Video from the scene showed a large emergency response and at least two buses that appeared to be destroyed.

Keefe Regional Technical School serves students from several surrounding communities, including Hopkinton and Natick.

At this time, officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire and whether the damage will impact student transportation and morning pickups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

