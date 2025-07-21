Several people hospitalized after large truck crashes into Job Corps building in Devens

DEVENS, Mass. — Several people are hospitalized after a large flatbed truck crashed through the Shriver Job Corps building in Devens.

Massachusetts State Police say the truck slammed into the building on the Shriver Job Corps campus on Jackson Road around 10:30 a.m.

Several people, including the driver of the truck, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Job Corps is a federally funded education and training school for 16 to 24-year-olds who are in poverty and endured hardships like abuse and homelessness.

State police say more info will be released a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

