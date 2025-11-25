Local

Several horses killed after fire at barn in Plainville

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Several horses were killed after a fire at a barn in Plainville.

According to the Plainville Fire Chief, crews were called to Janbark Farm on Warren Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Several horses were killed, but officials could not give an exact number. 15 horses did survive the fire.

The barn is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

