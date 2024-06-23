Seven people hurt after porch collapses at a building in Roxbury

ROXBURY — Emergency crews faced a chaotic scene in Roxbury on Saturday night after a porch collapsed, sending people tumbling from the third floor.

Seven people were injured and three of them had to be taken to the hospital.

It happened at 527 Dudley Street.

Deputy Chief Scott Malone said a 4X10 foot section of the third-floor porch collapsed about 12 feet to the first floor below.

Two of the victims had to be pulled from the debris, with reported lower body and back injuries.

