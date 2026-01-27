Seven Haverhill police officers cleared in man’s death

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Seven Haverhill Police officers will not face criminal charges after a man died following a struggle with Haverhill police last July, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Francis Gigliotti, 43, died from an irregular heartbeat due to the combined effects of drugs and alcohol in his system while he was being restrained by police, the Office of the Medical Examiner said in September.

“Criminal charges are not supportable and will not be pursued,” Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

An independent expert “found that officers acted in a reasonable manner,” said Tucker, adding that the case underwent a comprehensive review that included more than nine hours of videotape evidence.

“What was not found by the medical examiner was any injury to the nose, any injuries to the throat, any injuries to the neck or neck muscles,” Tucker said. “And a key finding that was not in the autopsy and not found when, after an internal and external examination of Mr. Gigliotti’s back, no bruising and no injury to his back.”

Gigliotti died after police found him walking in and out of traffic, acting erratically, on White Street on July 11, 2025.

Tucker said video and interviews show officers did try to help him, and didn’t attempt to restrain him until he tried to enter Bradford Seafood restaurant on Winter Street with people inside.

Officers said they tried to restrain him for safety reasons.

Gigliotti was taken to the ground and held down for 2 minutes and 25 seconds. During that time, he lost consciousness, and officers began life-saving efforts.

The cause of Gigliotti’s death was “Cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine and ethanol while being restrained prone by police,” Tucker said, in noting the autopsy report on Tuesday.

Also noted as a contributing factor to Gigliotti’s death was that he had hypertensive cardiovascular disease, Tucker said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the attorney for Gigliotti’s family said a civil lawsuit is planned on the matter.

“The Gigliotti family is disappointed, but not surprised at such an outcome when law enforcement investigates itself within the same county,” Courtney Healy of the Law Office of Timothy J Bradl, P.C. said in a statement. “We think the public will see through this for what it is.”

“We are proceeding ahead with full confidence in our position and will do everything we can to achieve justice and accountability for the Gigliotti family,” Healy said.

“We have just served our statutory notice of civil claims, and it is a particularly bitter pill to swallow that the Essex District Attorney’s Office has given these officers a complete pass despite the medical examiner’s finding that this was, in fact, a homicide,” Healy said. “We have no doubt that the jury will be seeing things differently.”

Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett said Gigliotti’s death “was a tragedy that touched our entire community.”

“From the outset, we pledged transparency, accountability, and full cooperation with investigators to which we kept our word,” Barrett said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We are certain the facts were fully and independently reviewed, and appreciate the district attorney’s diligence in his investigation,” Barrett said.

“The findings announced today confirm what we have believed all along, that our officers involved acted within the scope of their duties in accordance with procedures,” she said.

“While this conclusion provides clarity, we recognize that no outcome can ease the pain felt by Mr. Gigliotti’s family and loved ones,” the mayor said.

Tucker pledged transparency and accountability in the case after Gigliotti’s death. He said Tuesday’s press conference was held in furtherance of that pledge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

