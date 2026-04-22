‘1 in 50 million’: Fishermen on Cape Cod catch rare lobster

CAPE COD, Mass. — Fishermen from Cape Cod had a 1 in 50 million catch on Thursday, and instead of heading to the market, she’ll now be cared for at a local aquarium.

The Wellfleet Shellfish Company said split lobsters like the one found off the coast of Cape Cod are extraordinarily rare and are caused by unique genetic variations that create their striking half-and-half coloring.

The Wellfleet Shellfish Company will be donating the rare beauty to Woods Hole Science Aquarium, where she’ll be on display for the public to experience up close once they reopen.

For the time being, she’s being cared for by the team at the Marine Biological Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Woods Hole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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