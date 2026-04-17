‘Serious threat’ made against Gardner High School

Police are investigating after a “serious threat” was made against Gardner High School earlier this week.

Garnder police first became aware of the reported threat around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police worked with Gardner Public Schools and say the situation involved juveniles.

Police say there is no longer a threat.

Superintendent Mark Pellegrino told Boston 25 News that members of the community are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or threats.

"Working collaboratively with the police, we have taken appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our entire school community, and have fully addressed this threat," Pellegrino said.

“Due to juveniles being involved in this matter no further information will be given,” Gardner police said,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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