Serious industrial accident in Avon under investigation

AVON, Mass. — A serious industrial accident in Avon is under investigation.

Members of the Avon Police and Fire Departments responded to 254 Bodwell Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. for the reported incident.

That address is listed as the New Health Manufacturing building.

Members of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office are responding to the building and assisting with the investigation.

Officials say more info will be released this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group