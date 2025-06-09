Serious crash involving bicyclist shuts down road in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving a bicyclist is expected to shut down a Bellingham road for most of Monday afternoon.

Bellingham police posted on social media that officers and firefighters were responding to the serious crash involving a bicyclist in the area of South Main Street.

South Main Street between Pulaski Blvd and Mann Street is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

