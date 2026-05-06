Serious crash in Harwich leaves one injured after being extricated from vehicle

HARWICH, Mass. — A serious two-car crash in Harwich left one person with life-threatening injuries and prompted a large emergency response, including a helicopter.

Around 8:50 p.m., Harwich Fire and Harwich Police were called to Pleasant Lake Avenue near Harwood Road following reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Several off-duty firefighters, leaving a Town Meeting, were the first to arrive on scene.

Upon arrival they saw a pickup truck had collided with a sedan, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency crews found one occupant trapped inside the sedan with critical injuries.

A helicopter was requested to land at Cape Cod Regional Technical High School as firefighters worked quickly to stabilize the patient and begin extrication.

A second Harwich ambulance transported another person from the crash to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Harwich Police.

The driver was freed after 35 minutes and then transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to be flown to a trauma center.

The accident is under investigation by Harwich Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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