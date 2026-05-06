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Serious crash in Harwich leaves one injured after being extricated from vehicle

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Serious crash in Harwich leaves one injured after being extricated from vehicle Serious crash in Harwich leaves one injured after being extricated from vehicle (Harwich Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

HARWICH, Mass. — A serious two-car crash in Harwich left one person with life-threatening injuries and prompted a large emergency response, including a helicopter.

Around 8:50 p.m., Harwich Fire and Harwich Police were called to Pleasant Lake Avenue near Harwood Road following reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Several off-duty firefighters, leaving a Town Meeting, were the first to arrive on scene.

Upon arrival they saw a pickup truck had collided with a sedan, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency crews found one occupant trapped inside the sedan with critical injuries.

A helicopter was requested to land at Cape Cod Regional Technical High School as firefighters worked quickly to stabilize the patient and begin extrication.

A second Harwich ambulance transported another person from the crash to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Harwich Police.

The driver was freed after 35 minutes and then transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to be flown to a trauma center.

The accident is under investigation by Harwich Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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