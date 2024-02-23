Serial burglar busted in Boston neighborhood where he’s banned

BOSTON — A serial burglar who’s been convicted of breaking and entering eight times before is facing charges after being arrested in the Boston neighborhood where he’s banned.

James Schaff, 57, was allegedly caught in the act by police Wednesday night on Charles Street with a brick in his hand and an assortment of jewelry in his pocket.

He’s accused of tossing bricks at three different businesses on the eclectic stretch of shops and boutiques in the heart of Beacon Hill.

Schaff was arrested for a string of break-ins in the same area of Charles Street back in August and received a court order to stay away after pleading guilty last month.

Business owners and neighbors are hoping that he’ll stay away this time around.

“Beacon Hill businesses here have been doing so well since COVID and now this,” said neighbor Becky Gladstone. “If it’s the same guy, lock him up for a while.”

Schaff appeared in Boston Municipal Court Thursday on charges related to the latest break-ins.

Bail was set at $15,000 after a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The Cambridge resident is being charged with breaking and entering a building at nighttime for a felony, being a common and notorious thief, and destruction of property over $1,200.

“We were surprised. It is very, very sad,” said Tsering Sangpo, owner of Tibet Emporium.

Sangpo’s wife saw shattered glass at their business as she arrived on Thursday morning.

The couple was relieved to see that the culprit wasn’t able to get inside their store.

“We have very good security locks. He could not get in luckily,” he added.

Schaff, who is a level two sex offender, has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1985 in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and New York.

His court-appointed defense attorney said he just completed a detox program several days ago and called it “a drug addiction issue”.

If he posts bail, Schaff will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device to track his whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

