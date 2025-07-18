Sentencing delayed for former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson

The sentencing date for former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been pushed back.

Fernandes Anderson was slated to learn her fate on July 29 after pleading guilty in May to federal public corruption charges, but the Department of Justice announced Friday that her sentencing hearing will now be held on September 5.

The 46-year-old was facing up to 20 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if she was found guilty at trial. She’ll now likely face one year and one day in prison after she reached an agreement to plead guilty to charges of one count of wire fraud and one count of theft involving public funds.

In June, Fernandes Anderson announced she had formally submitted her letter of resignation and that her last day as District 7 city councilor would be on July 4.

Authorities said Fenanes Anderson awarded a bonus to a relative working in her city council office. She was facing financial troubles when she hired the relative to her staff and “hatched a scheme to funnel taxpayer money into her own pocket,” federal investigators alleged.

As part of the scheme, Fernandes Anderson allegedly agreed to pay the staffer a $13,000 bonus on the condition that part of it would be returned to her.

It’s further alleged that she falsely represented to the city that she and the staff member were not related.

