Senator Hassan Warns Fans to Watch for Super Bowl Scams

BOSTON — With Super Bowl weekend drawing massive attention, scammers are ramping up efforts to take advantage of fans. New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, who serves on the Joint Economic Committee investigating the surge in scams, says consumers should be especially cautious when shopping for tickets, merchandise, or betting opportunities tied to the big game.

Sen. Hassan said one of the biggest warning signs is an offer that appears unusually attractive. “What I want New Englanders to know, and our adversaries out in the Seattle area to know, is that things that seem too good to be true probably are.”

She told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 pm that betting-related scams are increasingly common, especially through unsolicited emails and text messages. “So, here’s the deal. If you get an email or a text that offers you an opportunity to bet on the game, it’s important that you know what sportsbook platform is out there, what’s licensed in your state in Massachusetts. You can go to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and their website. They’ll tell you which sportsbooks are licensed. In New Hampshire, it’s DraftKings; we only have one.”

Asked about high-priced Super Bowl tickets and suspicious deals on them, the concern remains the same. “The Patriots are back where they belong in the Super Bowl. So, they’re taking advantage of that emotion and a little bit of desperation because you really want to go to the game, right? So, you really need to focus on how the information is being sent to you, email, text. Whether anything seems a little funny in the email or text, but really the best way to avoid scams is to use official websites, go in yourself,” she said.

Hassan also pointed to the scale and sophistication of modern scams, particularly on social media, saying there’s major money on the line.

“And people need to realize this is a huge industry now. Scammers are costing the global economy over a trillion dollars a year. That’s more than the illicit drug trade. That means these are very sophisticated transnational criminal organizations, often,” Hassan said.

She added that even unsolicited offers on smaller purchases, such as team merchandise, can put consumers at risk. “Scammers are getting really good at copying logos and making it look like the official website. So that’s why it’s important to exit out of the email, close the text, then call up the website yourself and go in through the official website. That’s the safest way to engage in any kind of transaction.”

