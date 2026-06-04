Senator Ed Markey, Congressman Seth Moulton agree to debate on Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton will face one another in the Democratic Senate Primary Debate on Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 is proud to announce that both candidates have agreed to the debate and are working on finalizing a date for this summer.

Boston 25 will also be partnering with GBH News, El Planeta, and The Bay State Banner to ensure voters around the state can witness it.

The debate comes just on the heels of the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention, where the incumbent, Senator Ed Markey, won nearly 73% of the delegates to secure the Democratic Party’s endorsement. Markey has held the position since 2013.

Congressman Ed Moulton finished behind, only gaining 27% of the delegates.

Boston 25 will keep you updated as soon as a date has been settled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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