Serious crash shuts down stretch of I-95 near Massachusetts-New Hampshire border

SALISBURY, Mass. — Update (10:58 a.m., 7/21/26): All lanes on I-95 north are back open, New Hampshire State Police announce.

#UPDATE: All lanes of I-95 northbound are now fully open. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) July 21, 2026

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A serious crash on Tuesday morning has closed a busy stretch of Interstate 95 near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

The Salisbury Police Department says the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway. New Hampshire State Police noted the highway is closed at mile marker 1.4 in Seabrook.

Interstate 95 northbound is closed at mile marker 1.4 in Seabrook due to a crash. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 1. Troopers are on the scene investigating. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays. #TrafficAlert ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Brs6q0d5Pn — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) July 21, 2026

Traffic is halted between Salisbury and Seabrook as investigators work at the scene, according to police.

“The highway may be closed for several hours,” Salisbury police warned in a post on X.

ALERT!! 🚨🚧 I-95 North thru Salisbury and Seabrook is CLOSED for an accident investigation. The highway may be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated by the @NH_StatePolice 🚨🚧 @WBZTraffic @MassDOT @MassStatePolice @7News — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) July 21, 2026

Police also said the crash will back up traffic on Interstate 495 from Salisbury to Amesbury.

There was no immediate word on the injuries to those involved in the crash.

Additional details weren’t available.

Catherine Parrotta will provide live traffic updates on Boston 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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