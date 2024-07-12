Senate supports bringing happy hour back to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Happy Hour is one step closer to making a comeback in Massachusetts.

On Thursday the Senate approved an amendment in a larger economic package to let bars offer discounts on alcoholic drinks before 10 p.m.

The amendment is part of a 2.8 billion dollar economic bill filed by Senator Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands.

“It’s been 40 years since the happy hour ban was put in place. Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to have a happy hour ban, and at the time, in 1984, it probably made some good sense, where the dangers of happy hour and especially drunken driving were rampant across the country,” Cyr told his colleagues, according to the State House News Service. “Yet Massachusetts is now the last state in the nation to have an absolute ban on happy hours.”

Happy Hour was banned in 1984 when Massachusetts started anti-drunk driving campaigns. Lawmakers say the change would revitalize nightlife and create more spaces for people to socialize.

Cyr said happy hour could boost the “fun factor” in a state sometimes known for being buttoned up.

Cyr pushed a similar amendment two years ago but was rejected during negotiation with the house and has concerns from former Gov. Charlie Baker.

