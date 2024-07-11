Happy Hour could be making a return to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Happy Hour could be coming back to the Bay State after 4 decades!

On Thursday, lawmakers could vote on a new amendment letting bars offer discounts on alcoholic drinks before 10 p.m.

The amendment is part of a 2.8 billion dollar economic bill filed by Senator Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands.

Happy Hour was banned in 1984 when Massachusetts started anti-drunk driving campaigns. Lawmakers say the change would revitalize nightlife and create more spaces for people to socialize.

Cyr pushed a similar amendment two years ago but was rejected during negotiation on Beacon Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

